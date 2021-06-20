Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 40.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 120.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 647.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPT opened at $132.61 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $85.74 and a 12 month high of $135.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 118.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.71.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.76%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $597,135.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,879 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,076 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.29.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

