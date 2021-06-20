Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 474.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,361 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,801,000 after purchasing an additional 28,716 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,117,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,853,000 after purchasing an additional 94,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $7.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.44. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.94.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.99.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

