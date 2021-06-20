Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 247,547 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 90.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 247,547 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,485.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 240.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WRB shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

NYSE WRB opened at $72.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.47. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $54.98 and a 52-week high of $82.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

