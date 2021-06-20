Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. manages and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company’s operating segment consists of refining, retail and logistics. It also markets and distributes crude oil from the Western United States and Canada to refining hubs in the Midwest, Gulf Coast, East Coast and to Hawaii. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Par Pacific alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Par Pacific from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Par Pacific from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Par Pacific from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. Par Pacific has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $20.18. The company has a market cap of $917.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.21). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $888.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,840.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PARR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Par Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Par Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Par Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Par Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 22,461.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Par Pacific (PARR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.