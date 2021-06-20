Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Stake Cut by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,076 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $653,000. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hazelview Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $22,432,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PK stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.24. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.42.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 18.96% and a negative net margin of 225.36%. The firm had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Compass Point upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $241,044.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,578.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

