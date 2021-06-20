PARSIQ (PRQ) Trading 8.7% Lower This Week

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 20th. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $76.93 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001863 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.19 or 0.00207732 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000088 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $228.54 or 0.00639945 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 115,625,705 coins. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.