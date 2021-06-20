PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Reduced by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,328 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 0.8% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $40,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $4,183,000. KWB Wealth bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $558,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 419.8% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,205,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $5.27 on Friday, hitting $283.38. The company had a trading volume of 14,713,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,348,350. The company has a market capitalization of $332.89 billion, a PE ratio of 64.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.86. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.01 and a 1-year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JMP Securities upped their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

