PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.12.

Several analysts have recently commented on PDSB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDS Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $6.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

In related news, CFO Voorhees Seth Van bought 17,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,999.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steve C. Glover bought 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $49,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,215. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 44,864 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at about $1,745,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 84.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 77,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 16,655 shares in the last quarter. 14.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDSB opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $256.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.55. PDS Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $13.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.67.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Research analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

