Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,085 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 282.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 586,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 433,102 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,370,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 19,137 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 25,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in LSI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYTS stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $203.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.91. LSI Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.45.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $72.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.07 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYTS. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

