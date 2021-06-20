Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in NVE during the fourth quarter worth about $10,264,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NVE during the first quarter worth about $4,304,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in NVE during the fourth quarter worth about $2,472,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NVE by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 25,567 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in NVE by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,062,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered NVE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NVEC opened at $67.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.03. The stock has a market cap of $327.53 million, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.12. NVE Co. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $81.42.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 54.74%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

