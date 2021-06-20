Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Has $839,000 Stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Denbury accounts for about 0.9% of Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Denbury were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Denbury during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,824,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Denbury by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,978,000 after purchasing an additional 814,618 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,151,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,467,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DEN opened at $75.38 on Friday. Denbury Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $75.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 146.78% and a negative net margin of 214.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

DEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Denbury in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Denbury from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Denbury Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

