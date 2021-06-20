Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $566,903,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 691.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,994 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at $51,122,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,408,000 after acquiring an additional 630,528 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 107.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 850,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,269,000 after acquiring an additional 441,247 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $93.02 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $110.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.80. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NUE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.42.

In other Nucor news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total value of $423,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,914 shares in the company, valued at $9,674,343.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $6,777,582.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,367,363.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,478 shares of company stock valued at $19,951,372. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

