Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,385 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 333.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 236.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 131.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD opened at $66.61 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $78.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $83.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

