Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:PEGRF remained flat at $$16.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $16.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.86.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.