Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 36,863 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 202,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,863 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $37,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,863,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 691.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 553,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $84,675,000 after buying an additional 483,868 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 745,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $136,793,000 after buying an additional 407,271 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $64,972,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,370,000 after acquiring an additional 351,859 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.57.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $4.15 on Friday, hitting $168.31. 2,282,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,168,594. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.41 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.52. The firm has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

