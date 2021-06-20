Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 305,674 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Expedia Group makes up about 1.0% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $52,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,585,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.75 and a 1 year high of $187.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.76.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The company’s revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.83) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,898.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $9,164,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,931 shares of company stock worth $20,699,263 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.83.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

