Penserra Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,643 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $25,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STMP. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Stamps.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Stamps.com by 121.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Stamps.com by 132.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stamps.com during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of Stamps.com stock traded down $3.40 on Friday, reaching $200.74. The stock had a trading volume of 202,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,339. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.22 and a 1 year high of $325.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.35.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 9,802 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.33, for a total value of $1,934,228.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,228.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 11,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

