Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $17.28 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 74.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,108 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,969 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $17,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,324 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 9,345 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,304,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,637,209,000 after purchasing an additional 57,520 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 301,247 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $67,522,000 after purchasing an additional 27,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in McDonald’s by 7.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 337,141 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $75,567,000 after purchasing an additional 22,745 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE:MCD traded down $4.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,408,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,460. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $178.88 and a 12 month high of $238.18. The company has a market capitalization of $171.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.12.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.36.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.