Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,420 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $19,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $669,019,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,761,000 after acquiring an additional 987,581 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,299,482,000 after acquiring an additional 792,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,609,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,999,000 after acquiring an additional 571,600 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Crown Castle International by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,017,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,168,000 after purchasing an additional 570,857 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.24. 2,997,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,328. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $200.47. The firm has a market cap of $83.95 billion, a PE ratio of 86.71, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.11.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCI. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.86.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.