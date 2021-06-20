Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,029,890 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,855 shares during the quarter. Lyft makes up about 1.2% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $65,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 139.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,222,865 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $140,440,000 after buying an additional 1,296,345 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 93.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth about $24,671,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Lyft by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 140,697 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after acquiring an additional 57,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LYFT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lyft from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.06.

LYFT stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,640,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,174,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 2.31. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 80.71% and a negative net margin of 88.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Lawee sold 301,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $19,774,312.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 770,859 shares of company stock worth $49,918,511 over the last 90 days. 22.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

