Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Short Interest Up 17.6% in May

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the May 13th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Peoples Financial Services news, Director Sandra Bodnyk bought 1,000 shares of Peoples Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.16 per share, with a total value of $42,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $168,640. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,256,000 after acquiring an additional 28,213 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 323,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 23.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 16.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 5.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. 28.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PFIS opened at $44.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.14. Peoples Financial Services has a 1 year low of $31.75 and a 1 year high of $47.54.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.29 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 10.59%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

