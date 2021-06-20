PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,066,514,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,814,000 after buying an additional 3,396,536 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 80.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,031,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,578,000 after buying an additional 3,139,465 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,315,000 after buying an additional 1,312,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,678 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $145.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.05 and a 52-week high of $149.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

