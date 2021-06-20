Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) will report sales of $1.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Perrigo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $996.73 million and the highest is $1.04 billion. Perrigo reported sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year sales of $4.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Perrigo.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRGO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $46.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 31.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,192,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606,007 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Perrigo by 3,947.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,768,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,839 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Perrigo in the first quarter worth about $48,475,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Perrigo by 692.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,334,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth about $48,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perrigo (PRGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.