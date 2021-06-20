PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Shares Gap Down to $46.81

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $46.81, but opened at $45.17. PetroChina shares last traded at $44.55, with a volume of 318 shares trading hands.

PTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PetroChina from $4.13 to $4.35 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC raised shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on PetroChina from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.12.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $81.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.85.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.12 billion during the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 3.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PetroChina Company Limited will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.336 per share. This is an increase from PetroChina’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio is 113.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTR. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in PetroChina in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in PetroChina by 216.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in PetroChina by 5,514.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PetroChina by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

