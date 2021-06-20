Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) is Penserra Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,049,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,197 shares during the period. Pinduoduo comprises about 2.6% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Pinduoduo worth $140,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 19.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDD stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.03. 13,217,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,415,518. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.23. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.89 and a 12-month high of $212.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.88 billion, a PE ratio of -168.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. China Renaissance Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinduoduo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

