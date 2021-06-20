Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Neenah worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Neenah by 15.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Neenah by 29.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Neenah by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Neenah in the first quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Neenah by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Neenah alerts:

In other news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $29,784.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Noah Samuel Benz sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $25,746.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,614.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NP stock opened at $49.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $830.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.25 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Neenah, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.04 and a 52 week high of $61.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.80.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter. Neenah had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.17%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, produces and sells performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.