Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.90, for a total transaction of $1,173,325.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 93,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $18,295,423.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 350,163 shares of company stock valued at $71,171,944. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $244.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.86. The stock has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a PE ratio of -340.15 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.37 and a 52-week high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.