Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OUT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Outfront Media by 108.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,248,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,162 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,697,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Outfront Media by 4,566.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,645,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,077 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,583,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Outfront Media by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,638,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Outfront Media stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $25.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.67.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OUT shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.