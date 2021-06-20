Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $727,000 Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Bank acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (up from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $131.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.62. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $102.76 and a 12-month high of $145.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.69.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.