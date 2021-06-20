Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stake in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCF. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in TCF Financial by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in TCF Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TCF Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in TCF Financial by 379.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCF opened at $45.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.35. TCF Financial Co. has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $50.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.97.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $513.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.38 million. On average, research analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCF Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

In other TCF Financial news, COO Thomas C. Shafer sold 66,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $3,091,289.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,260,460.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $184,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,802.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

