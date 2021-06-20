Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 2,995 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGT. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 34,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,156,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

