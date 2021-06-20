Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YNDX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Yandex by 117.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Yandex during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Yandex during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yandex during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Yandex during the first quarter worth about $232,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $69.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.81, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.32. Yandex has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $74.32.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $966.10 million during the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Yandex will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on YNDX. New Street Research began coverage on Yandex in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yandex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

