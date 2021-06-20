Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,023 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $15,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,655,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,080,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 13.9% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

PNFP stock opened at $84.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.51. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $96.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.74%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

