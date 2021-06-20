Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:PPSI)

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) declared a dividend on Monday, June 7th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st.

NASDAQ:PPSI opened at $4.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pioneer Power Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) by 74,988.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,988 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.86% of Pioneer Power Solutions worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

