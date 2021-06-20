Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:PPSI)

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) declared a dividend on Monday, June 7th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st.
NASDAQ:PPSI opened at $4.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $11.50.
Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter.
Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile
Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.
