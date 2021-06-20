Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.53.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAA. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 923,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 30,161 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 435,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 100,186 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 22,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the period. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAA traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,854,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,904,010. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 2.30.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

