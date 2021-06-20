Playcent Market Cap Hits $3.23 Million (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Playcent coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Playcent has a total market cap of $3.23 million and $255,702.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Playcent has traded up 31.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Playcent

Playcent is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,172,332 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

