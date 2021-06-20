Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) Shares Down 6.3%

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG)’s share price traded down 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $40.10 and last traded at $40.10. 789 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 13,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.81.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.73.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Portage Biotech stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Portage Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

