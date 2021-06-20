Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) SVP Sells $24,480.00 in Stock

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) SVP Gary Morris Katz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $24,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Presidio Property Trust stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55. Presidio Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $10.24.

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $5.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This is an increase from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQFT. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Presidio Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $77,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $106,000.

About Presidio Property Trust

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

