Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 6,795 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Puma Biotechnology worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBYI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,996,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,738,000 after buying an additional 38,610 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 191.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 728,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after buying an additional 47,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,661,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,046,000 after buying an additional 109,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The company has a market cap of $398.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.30.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a negative return on equity of 318.22%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Calby Miller sold 12,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $147,149.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,149.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 19,539 shares of company stock worth $213,196 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

