Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $823,000 Stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at about $605,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,689,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,907,000 after purchasing an additional 293,927 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 58.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 199,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,855,000 after purchasing an additional 73,788 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Rapid7 by 2.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,401,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Rapid7 by 92.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RPD opened at $93.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -46.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.08 and a 12 month high of $95.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.07.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RPD shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.10.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $38,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,091.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $297,817.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,113.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,694 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,296 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

