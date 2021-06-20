Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $937,000 Stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 260,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,884,000 after purchasing an additional 43,815 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of DCPH stock opened at $37.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.51. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $31.77 and a one year high of $68.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.22.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.63% and a negative net margin of 379.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40474.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total transaction of $644,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $644,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,186. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DCPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.14.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.