Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DRNA. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $114,585.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,585.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 31,564 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $1,124,625.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,575.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,121,357. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DRNA opened at $36.18 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.22.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%. The company had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.56 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

