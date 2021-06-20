Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 15.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its position in QIAGEN by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,903,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,293,000 after buying an additional 1,544,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in QIAGEN by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,897,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,453,000 after buying an additional 200,049 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QIAGEN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,212,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in QIAGEN by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,191,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,194,000 after acquiring an additional 222,263 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in QIAGEN by 9.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,120,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,286,000 after acquiring an additional 100,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

NYSE QGEN opened at $47.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.60. QIAGEN has a one year low of $42.29 and a one year high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.25.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QGEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.04.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.