Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 229 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Beyond Meat by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Beyond Meat by 46.9% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Beyond Meat by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Beyond Meat by 56.5% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC increased its position in Beyond Meat by 3.2% in the first quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

BYND has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.89.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 67,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.27, for a total transaction of $8,954,677.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $455,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,498.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,692 shares of company stock valued at $15,493,363. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $145.37 on Friday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.86 and a 1-year high of $221.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 18.12, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.