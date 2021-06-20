Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,398 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,398 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter worth $446,000. CQS US LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter worth $1,856,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,234,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,743,000 after buying an additional 354,130 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 97.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,847,678.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,959.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HGV opened at $42.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.24. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $48.16.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.15 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 27.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HGV. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

