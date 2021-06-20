Principal Street Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 8,481 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,481 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 111.7% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 58.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Barclays increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.62.

NYSE DHI opened at $89.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 5.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $106.89. The firm has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.68.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,241,800. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

