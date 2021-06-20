Principal Street Partners LLC Grows Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 54.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,066,000 after acquiring an additional 147,821 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 24,840.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,486 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BlackRock by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,723,239,000 after buying an additional 72,109 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $1,515,316,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,574,628,000 after purchasing an additional 40,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK opened at $840.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $528.63 and a 1 year high of $890.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $847.97.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $893.83.

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

