Principal Street Partners LLC Takes $829,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $208.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.29.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

