Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Profire Energy, Inc. manufactures, installs and services oilfield combustion management systems and related burner products. The Company’s products aid oil and natural gas producers in the safe and efficient development and transportation of carbon-based fuels. Its products include Profire 2100 and the Profire 1100, Profire 1100i and fuel-trains or valve-trains, which comprise piping, valves, and controls related to the process of providing fuel to burners, as well as having safety controllers to monitor operations. Profire Energy, Inc. is based in Lindon, Utah. “

NASDAQ PFIE opened at $1.08 on Thursday. Profire Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $51.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.36.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 million. Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 12.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Profire Energy will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Profire Energy during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Profire Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 678,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Profire Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,471,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 111,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Profire Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

