Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 95,787 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,787 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of ONEOK worth $21,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Norges Bank bought a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $134,188,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,319,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,794 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ONEOK by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,847 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 182.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,448,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,499,000 after purchasing an additional 641,346 shares in the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $53.02 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $57.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.13. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.01.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 263.38%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.76.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.